Telangana: Two dead, four injured in accident in Kothagudem

The accident occurred near Rythu Vedika where a lorry heading from Khammam to Kakinada hit a tractor carrying the victims.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:39 am IST
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Hyderabad: At least two people were killed four others were injured in an accident in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, April 16.

The accident occurred in Aswaraopet mandal and the two deceased were identified as Kovvasi Nagaraju, 41, and Chittu Chukkaiah, 52, both residents of Aswaraopet. The injured were identified as Soyam Ramesh, Madakam Santhosh, Madakam Somaraj and Gaddala Venkat Rao.

Lorry rams tractor

According to reports, the accident occurred near Rythu Vedika where a lorry heading from Khammam to Kakinada hit a tractor carrying the victims.

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The lorry driver fled from the scene after the accident. ,The Aswaraopet police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Government General Hospital, Khammam for treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:39 am IST

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