Telangana: Two die as vehicle loses control at Yacharam

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two intermediate students were killed while five others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned at Green Pharma City police station limits in Yacharam on Sunday, November 10.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Imtiyaz and Nayab, both 18 years of age and residents of Pahadishareef in Hyderabad.

According to police inspector Krishnam Raju, the two deceased along with five friends took a car on rent at Mehdipatnam and were on their way to visit Srisailam reservoir for an outing.

“On reaching Mucherla Gate the driver, Abdul Sameer, lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn on the road. All seven occupants suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital. However, Imtiyaz and Nayab died on the way,” said Krishnam Raju.

A case was registered and further investigations are on.