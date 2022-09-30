Telangana: Two drown in separate incidents

Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Medak district, two lost their lives due to separate incidents of drowning.

In one tragic incident, a 2-year-old boy named Manoj drowned in a pit dug by the forest department on Thursday. The waterway was dug to protect the forest area at Haridas Thanda in Shivampet Mandal. The boy was playing when he accidentally slipped into a pit filled with water.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man drowned in a tank at Ibrahimpur village of Chegunta Mandal. The victim was later identified as Muppidi Sathish.