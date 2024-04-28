Telangana: Two drug peddlers held, seizes narcotic substances

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested two persons in two separate drug peddling incidents and seized narcotic substances along with mobile phones and a two-wheeler on Saturday.

In the first case, the police seized 4 kg of Ganja chocolates along with a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from Hafeez Baba Nagar in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Majid (33), a Pan Maker and a resident of Mallapur, Balapur, Hyderabad.

“On credible information the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, Hyderabad along with the staff of Kanchanbagh PS intercepted a two-wheeler at Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hyderabad under the limits of Kanchanbagh Police Station and apprehended one person by name Mohd Majid. He was in possession of contraband i.e. Ganja Chocolates,” Hyderabad police said in a press release.

The police seized 18 packets of Ganja chocolates of approximately 4 kg. The police seized a two-wheeler and a mobile phone along with Ganja chocolates total amounting to Rs 1,50,000.

According to police, “On April 25 at about 1000 hrs, on credible information Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone Team along with Kanchanbagh Police intercepted one two-wheeler in front of his house at C-Block, Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hyderabad under the limits of Kanchanbagh Police Station and apprehended one person in possession of a large quantity of Chocolates containing contraband Ganja.”

On enquiry, he revealed that he procured 4 kgs of the above Ganja Chocolates for Rs. 8,000 from one person named Rajan Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh through courier and kept in his two-wheeler and sold each chocolate for Rs. 40 for needy customers and earning money illegally.

In another case, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Madhuranagar Police on credible information apprehended one local Ganja peddler who was in possession of 2 kgs of Ganja under section 8(c), 20(b) (ii), (B) NDPS Act 1985 of Police Station Madhuranagar, Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as B Satya Sai (27) resident of Madhavaram Nagar Colony, Kukatpally, Cyberabad.

According to police, “The Ganja Peddler hails from Kukatpally, later he shifted to Madhuranagar, Hyderabad and was addicted to Ganja consumption. He used to visit Palavancha(v), Badradri Dist, where he noticed that one person named Vinod was selling the Ganja and earning easy money. Since 2022, he has been involved in the consumption of Ganja. Later he started to procure the same from the known person and sold it to the needy consumers of Hyderabad at a high price to earn easy money.” The police seized Ganja weighing 2 kg and a Mobile phone.