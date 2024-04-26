Hyderabad: Police sets 2,043 kg ganja worth Rs 5 crore afire

This comes following the district police's firm grip on illegal transportation and a constant vigil on the prevention of ganja

Police sets 2043 kg ganja worth Rs 5.1 crore on fire

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police, along with the Drug Destruction Committee, set as much as 2043 kg of ganja, worth Rs 5.1 crore on fire. The ganja was seized in 39 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases under 15 police station limits, police said on Friday, April 26.

Speaking with the media, a top police officer said that the Nalgonda police aim to make Telangana a drug-free state and curb illegal transportation of ganja.

“The golden future of the youth is being destroyed due to unknowingly falling under the influence of intoxicants and destroying their physical and mental state,” he said.

Another police officer stated that due to the use of drugs, many road accidents and other crimes are taking place, and families are being torn apart.

He advised students not to fall victim to prohibited drugs and intoxicating substances.

“The youth should not get used to bad addictions and destroy living things; strict action will be taken if anyone smuggles ganja and other intoxicating substances,” he said.

