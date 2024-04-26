Two quacks busted for running unauthorised clinics in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Thursday raided unauthorised clinics of quacks or unauthorized medical practitioners in the city. During the raids, substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a drug license were found.

Raids were carried out at unauthorised clinics of quacks G. Srinivasulu Sai Ram, who was runnung First Aid Centre at Kokapet Village, Ranga Reddy district, Ahmed Shahid Waris, a Unani medical practitioner stocking and selling allopathic drugs at Quayyums Clinic Padmashali Colony in Gandhi Nagar, Musheerabad. Several varieties of drugs were seized from both their places.

Medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, cough syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, etc., were found stocked at the premises, said DCA director general Kamalasan Reddy. DCA officials also detected several higher generation antibiotics at the clinics during the raids.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of rural public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, said Reddy in a press release. DCA officials seized stocks worth Rs. 90,000 during the special raids, said Kamalasan Reddy.

The DCA ha slaos warned wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons/unlicensed entities, and said that they are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It warned that stringent action will be taken against such wholesalers/dealers.

Wholesalers/dealers have to mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them. The Drugs Control Administration (DCA),Telangana, issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.