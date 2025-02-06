Telangana: Two govt teachers booked for sexual assault on student

Following an enquiry, the accused teachers and Kishan Rao, the headmaster of the school have been suspended for misbehaving with the class 10 student.

Published: 6th February 2025
Hyderabad: Two government teachers were on Wednesday, February 5, booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in Telangana’s Nirmal.

The incident occurred at a Zilla Parishad High School (ZHPS) in Narsapur Mandal of Nirmal district. The accused teachers were identified as Manohar Reddy and S Mohan Rao. According to the police a case has been registered under section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint by the supervisor of the child welfare department of Telangana, and the investigation was taken up.

The victim alleged that the school’s headmaster was also involved in the violation. Following an enquiry, the accused teachers and Kishan Rao, the headmaster, were suspended for misbehaving with the Class 10 student.

When Siasat.com tried to reach the Nirmal superintendent of police there was no response.

