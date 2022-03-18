Telangana: Two held in air gun shooting that killed girl

Hyderabad: Two people, including a minor boy, were arrested in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly shot with an air gun at a farmhouse in Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Vavilala village on March 15 and the girl, who suffered injuries on her forehead was shifted to a state-run hospital here, where she died undergoing treatment in the early hours of Wednesday.

During the course of investigation it was revealed that the farm house owner with gross negligence left the air gun with pellets in the watchman’s room, who was living with his wife and two children. The deceased was the daughter of the watchman.

Last week, the watchman’s cousin had come to visit him along with other relatives.

While playing with the air gun, he had loaded it with a pellet and allegedly fired at the girl which resulted in bleeding injury on her forehead, they said.

The juvenile fled the spot leaving behind the weapon.

A case under IPC section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections was registered and subsequently the juvenile and the farm house owner were arrested, they added.