Telangana: Two killed due to bus collision in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred in Suryapet district, Telangana resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The incident took place near SV Engineering College when two private buses collided.

The accident happened when a speeding Jing Travel bus crashed into a slower-moving private bus from behind.

The front bus had slowed down due to a speed breaker, which the driver of the rear bus failed to notice, leading to the collision.

The impact was severe enough to shatter the windows of the front bus. As a result, a cleaner named Sai was thrown onto the road and was subsequently run over by the rear bus, leading to his immediate death.

Additionally, a passenger on the front bus suffered a heart attack during the incident and also lost his life.

Authorities have identified the deceased as residents of Guntur.

Police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations and initiate an investigation into the accident.