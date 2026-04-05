Telangana: Two killed in refrigerator fire at Nirmal

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Nirmal district headquarters, where a fire broke out in a refrigerator at a house in the Mahalakshmi Wada area.

Vijay and another woman sustained severe injuries in the incident and were shifted to a hospital. Doctors, however, confirmed that both had died by the time they were brought in.

Preliminary information indicates that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the refrigerator. Police visited the scene and are investigating the incident.

Cylinder blast in Shamshabad

In a separate incident, three temporary sheds were gutted in a fire in the Sai Nagar Colony area near Shamshabad on Thursday, April 2, due to a cylinder explosion.

The sheds belonged to labourers, and the fire broke out in the afternoon when they had already left for work. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.