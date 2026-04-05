Telangana: Two killed in refrigerator fire at Nirmal

A refrigerator fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, claimed the lives of two persons in Nirmal district after they succumbed to severe injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:22 am IST
representative image for a fire accident
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Nirmal district headquarters, where a fire broke out in a refrigerator at a house in the Mahalakshmi Wada area.

Vijay and another woman sustained severe injuries in the incident and were shifted to a hospital. Doctors, however, confirmed that both had died by the time they were brought in.

Preliminary information indicates that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the refrigerator. Police visited the scene and are investigating the incident.

Subhan Bakery

Cylinder blast in Shamshabad

In a separate incident, three temporary sheds were gutted in a fire in the Sai Nagar Colony area near Shamshabad on Thursday, April 2, due to a cylinder explosion.

The sheds belonged to labourers, and the fire broke out in the afternoon when they had already left for work. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:22 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button