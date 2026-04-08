Telangana: Two killed in road accident in Suryapet

The accident occurred at 4:00 AM near Mellacheruvu when the van heading to Lingamanthula Gutta from Sri Muthyalamma Temple.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:05 am IST
A damaged DCM after an accident in Suryapet
A damaged DCM after an accident in Suryapet

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed in an accident in Suryapet after their van collided with a DCM while heading to a temple early on Wednesday, April 8.

The deceased were identified as Janige Sathish and Janige Narasimha Rao. The accident occurred at 4:00 am near Mellacheruvu when the van with 20 devotees was heading to Lingamanthula Gutta from Sri Muthyalamma Temple.

Truck driver arrested

Speaking toSiasat.com Mellacheruvu police said, “The accident occurred when the van and the DCM were coming from opposite directions. The driver has been arrested for endangering human life through rash driving under section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:05 am IST

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