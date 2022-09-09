Telangana: Two minors die in an accident in Cherlapally

Four other children are under treatment currently.

Published: 9th September 2022
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident reported from Cherlapally on Thursday, two minors died in an accident after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck.

The incident occurred when the children were returning from school at Chakripuram crossroads towards Cherlappally. There were six children travelling in the rickshaw at the time of the incident. All these students belonged to various private schools.

The police said that two children aged 12 and 15 suffered serious injuries, and were declared dead at the hospital.

Four other children are under treatment currently. The truck driver has been detained and the investigation is underway.

