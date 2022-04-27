Telangana: Two unidentified bodies found in Siddipet well

Hyderabad: Two unidentified bodies were discovered in an agricultural well at Bugga bavi of Burugupalli village in Siddipet urban Mandal, on Wednesday morning.

The Siddipet rural police recovered the bodies of two men from the well. They were then taken to the Government hospital, Siddipet for a postmortem.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Sub Inspector (SI), Amar said, “The victims have not yet been identified but were around 30 years in age. Apparently, one of them fell in the well while the other jumped in to save, however, both of them drowned.”

The SI also said that one of the bodies has a tattoo of a music symbol along with the initials ‘A.S‘ on the right hand. The other body was found clothed in a ‘U S ATHLETIC‘ printed t-shirt and blue jeans.



Both the deceased have tattoos of ‘mom heart dad‘ on their right hand. People can reach out to Siddipet police on the information provided, for identifying the bodies.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It provides for the preparation of an inquest report by the police in case a person has committed suicide or has been murdered or killed by an animal, machinery, or has died under suspicious circumstances.