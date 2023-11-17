Telangana: UGC offers 1 year PG program for those with 4-year UG

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a draft curriculum and credit framework for PG courses which will be put in the public domain soon.

As per the new framework for the PG program approved by the Commission in its meeting held on November 3, students who qualify for UG with a double major can opt for a master’s program in either of the two subjects of the major.

The new curriculum is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). It offers flexibility for PG students to switch from one discipline to another. In addition to the existing two-year master’s program, the Commission introduced one-year master’s programs.

Additionally, the students can pursue a master’s degree in a discipline that is unconnected with their undergraduate specializations, provided they qualify in the CUET-PG (entrance tests).

UGC chairman prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday, November 16 said, “The new framework allows the students to do their master’s in any stream they choose as a major or minor in their UG programme.”

Furthermore, the commission enabled students who completed a four-year UG, three-year UG, two-year PG or five-year integrated programmes (UG PG) in STEM subjects to be eligible for admissions into ME, M.Tech and allied areas.

Students taking up a two-year PG programme have also been provided an exit option after the first year. Such students will be awarded a postgraduate diploma.

The commission will notify the new framework in a couple of days to seek feedback from the stakeholders.