Telangana: UGC to launch ‘UTSAH’ portal for higher education

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC) will be launching the ‘UTSAH’- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education portal soon.

Chairman OF UGC, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said that the portal would gather information related to qualitative reforms introduced by Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

A meeting was held by the commission with the vice-chancellors of 45 Central Universities (CUs) on Tuesday where the progress of National Education Policy-2020 implementation in the CUs was reviewed.

Also Read Teachers’ associations oppose draft norms to allow foreign universities in India

“All central universities across the country have registered their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal and are also onboarding their students on it so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020,” said Jagadesh Kumar who chaired in the meet virtually.

The NEP mandates that admissions to undergraduate courses across central universities are done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that has started to take place.

Besides, in line with the NEP, the curricula of the academic programmes have been revised to incorporate multidisciplinary aspects, skill components, value education, and contemporary relevance, said Kumar.

The CUs, in the meeting, apprised the UGC that they have registered on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal besides onboarding their students on the portal so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner.

Several CUs also have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the under graduation and postgraduation level, creating provisions for implementing the same.

According to the UGC, the CUs are offering internship programmes with credits in various programmes taking account of students’ fields and preferences.

Community outreach and projects were embedded in the degree programmes along with internship opportunities with local businesses, industries, artists, and craftspeople, as well as research internships with other HEIs/research institutions, are also made available.