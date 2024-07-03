Telangana: Under construction bridge collapses for 2nd time in 3 months

Hyderabad: In a disturbing development, an under-construction bridge collapsed for the second time in three months in Telangana’s Pedapalli district. The high-level bridge being constructed across the Manair River near Oded collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Despite the foundation being laid in 2016, the work has not been completed even after eight years.

Four cement girders placed between Pillars 17 and 18 collapsed due to heavy winds. It may be recalled that three girders of the bridge had collapsed due to heavy winds on April 22 this year.

The bridge, aimed at improving road connectivity between Peddapalli and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, was being constructed across the Manair River.

It was being constructed between Oded, Mutharam mandal of Peddapalli district and Garimillapalli, Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district at an estimated cost Rs 46 crore.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised by locals regarding the quality of work, as the bridge’s beams and pillars were washed away in floods last year.