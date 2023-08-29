Telangana University awards Ph.D. to Maqbool for journalistic contributions of Parvez

Published: 29th August 2023 8:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana University has awarded the Doctorate of Philosophy to Amena Maqbool for her research on noted journalist Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez.

The research highlights the journalistic contributions of Parvez who is the Chief Editor of Urdu Weekly Gawah.

Parvez began his career as a teenage contributor to Rahnuma-e-Deccan Urdu daily and gradually established himself as a distinctive storyteller.

He is a graduate of Journalism and Communication from Osmania University and holds a Master’s degree in Philosophy.

About 22 years later he earned a Doctorate in Journalism from Maulana Azad National Urdu University.
Parvez is the first Urdu journalist to win the prestigious Press Council of India Award for Excellence in Journalism. The Telangana State Urdu Academy honoured Parvez with the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

His book Urdu Media: Kal Aaj Kal, is part of the journalism syllabus in different universities across India.

