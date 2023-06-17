ACB arrests Telangana University VC over bribery charges

The Vice Chancellor of Telangana University Nizamabad was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials in a graft case on Saturday at his residence.

The Vice Chancellor, Dachepalli Ravinder, was trapped when he accepted an amount of Rs 50,000 from President of Sri Shirdi Sai Educational Society Armoor Town, Nizamabad, Dasari Shankar.

Ravinder demanded the amount as reward for allotting examination centres at Shankar’s college.

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and laid a trap. Ravinder asked Shankar to come to his residence at Street No 1 in Tarnaka, and collected the money from him. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the almirah in the master bedroom of Ravinder’s house.

Ravinder has been arrested and produced before the principal sessions judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court, Hyderabad.