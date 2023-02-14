Telangana: Updation of voter list of Teachers’ constituency closed

Hyderabad: Telangana’s chief electoral officer Vikas Raj informed that the submission of claims and objections with regard to electoral rolls for the upcoming Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency election was closed on Monday.

The commission further declared that the biennial elections to two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council which include one Teachers’ constituency and one local authorities’ constituency, will be held on March 13.

A total of 29,501 electors were enrolled in the final roll for the Teacher’s constituency election that was published on December 31.

Since then, about 1131 application forms have been received for the updation of electoral rolls.

The CEO further said that applications for voter enrollment received as of Monday would be scrutinized by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and would be disposed of.

“This would form the supplementary electoral roll for the Teacher’s constituency, which will be published on February 23,” he added.

He said that the ECI had earlier directed the ERO to reconsider 1440 applications which were rejected on the account of conflicting instructions by the authorities with respect to countersigning the service certificates. The ERO then duly verified all the applications and 788 Form–19 applications were found correct, which would be included as part of the supplementary roll.

The officer added that the proposals for polling stations were in progress and would be submitted shortly to the ECI for approval.