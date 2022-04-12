Telangana: Urdu ignored on notice board announcing TET coaching

Bodhan: In the wake of the state government’s notification for Teachers’ Recruitment, notice boards were installed across Bodhan Assembly Constituency’s rural areas for TET coaching. While most of these notice boards are in Telugu and English Urdu is conspicuously missing.

Nearly half of those registered for these coaching are Muslim girls from Urdu medium schools. This is more ironic in view of the Bodhan MLA, Shakeel Aamer, himself being an Urdu-speaking Muslim.

Shakeel Ahmed set up a special cell in Government Degree College Bodhan for coaching the aspirants for TET training which has been started on April 6.

At the beginning of the coaching, the RDO Bodhan Rajeshwar and Assistant Commissioner police Bodhan Rama Rao gave valuable input to the youngsters in Telugu.

The TET coaching center set up in Government Degree College Bodhan is providing free coaching to youth from the Bodhan constituency.