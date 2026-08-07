Telangana urges Centre for greater support for tribal welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Tribal Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar called on the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram on Friday, August 7, seeking enhanced financial assistance for the welfare, education, and infrastructure development of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

Laxman Kumar submitted a memorandum to the union minister, putting forward key demands such as an additional Rs 70 crore allocation, release of pending funds under PMAAGY and release of Rs 452.05 crore towards Post-Matric Scholarships.

Additional Rs 70 crore allocation

Laxman Kumar pointed out that under Article 275(1), which guarantees grants-in-aid from the Consolidated Fund of India each year for promoting the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Telangana received Rs 98.37 crore during 2024–25, whereas the allocation declined sharply to Rs 35.26 crore in 2025–26 and Rs 32.10 crore in 2026–27.

In view of the growing developmental needs of tribal communities, he requested the Union Government to sanction an additional Rs 70 crore.

Release of pending funds under PMAAGY

The minister also sought the immediate release of the remaining Rs 11.77 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) for the integrated development of 428 tribal-majority villages in Telangana.

He explained that the release of these funds was essential for completing the development works in these villages.

Release of Rs 452.05 crore towards Post-Matric Scholarships

He also requested the Union Government to release Rs 452.05 crore towards Post-Matric Scholarships for the pending claims of 2024–25 and 2025–26, along with the proposals submitted for 2026–27 under the Second Mother Sanction.

He informed the Union Minister that the delay in releasing these funds has caused considerable hardship to thousands of tribal students pursuing higher education.

The Union Minister responded positively, assuring that the pending financial assistance would be sanctioned.

He stated that the Central Government is prepared to extend financial support for strengthening infrastructure in tribal areas, particularly the construction of roads, and requested the Telangana government to submit detailed project proposals in this regard.

Jual Oram also accepted Lakshman Kumar’s invitation to convene a review meeting with senior officials of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Department in Hyderabad.