Telangana urges Centre to ensure adequate fertiliser for Kharif

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Tuesday, June 23, urged the Centre to ensure adequate fertiliser supplies to meet the state’s full requirement amid a rise in demand for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and urea this kharif season.

State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy raised this issue in a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan here. ​

Rao informed that there is a significant rise in demand for DAP and urea fertilisers in the state with the commencement of the kharif season.

He requested the Centre to bridge the gap between the allocated quota and actual supply, ensuring the state receives its full requirement of fertilisers, the state government release said.

On pulses and oilseeds procurement at a minimum support price, the minister demanded that the Centre do away with the 25 per cent procurement limit and purchase the entire produce at a support price. ​

Rao also demanded that the central government procure maize and sorghum at MSP amid a fall in wholesale rates owing to record output. ​

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He informed that the state government has already borne a significant financial burden to purchase maize and sorghum in order to support the farmers. ​

In a separate meeting with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rao demanded that the central government raise the import duty on crude palm oil to 44 per cent from the current level. ​

The duty reduction was hurting the oil palm farmers in Telangana, where the cultivation has expanded to 3 lakh acres, engaging 70,000 farmers.

​The state government is moving forward with the goal of increasing this area to 10 lakh acres over the next three years. ​

The minister expressed concern that domestic oil palm farmers are suffering significant losses due to the recent reduction in the import duty on crude palm oil, the statement added.

The minister explained that the reduction in import duty has led to an influx of low-priced palm oil from abroad, causing prices in the domestic market to plummet. Consequently, oil palm farmers are unable to secure remunerative prices for their Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB).

The minister said the price uncertainty is causing anxiety among farmers, especially given the substantial investments required for oil palm cultivation – a long-term crop.