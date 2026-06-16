Kharif 2026: Committee formed to streamline sowing to procurement

CM Revanth also asked for an advanced action plan which addresses unseasonal rains, weighing, transportation, storage, and marketing during the procurement period.

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Close-up of rice grains on the plant in a lush green paddy field.
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Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to ensure smooth procurement operations starting from the upcoming Kharif 2026 crop season, preventing any inconvenience to farmers.

Principal Secretary to Agriculture will oversee the functioning of the official committee, with the Director of Agriculture, the Managing Director of Civil Supplies, and the Secretary of the Planning Department being its members.

Revanth Reddy held a high-level review of the Kharif 2026 crop season at the MCRHRD Bodhi Pavilion on Tuesday, June 16.

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He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan and implement it in the supply of seeds to the farmers and the procurement of harvested crops.

The chief minister emphasised the need for the Agriculture Department to adopt a transparent mechanism and maintain a complete understanding of crop booking, estimation of crop yields and paddy procurement.

The committee would monitor seed distribution, crop sowing, farmer registration, crop data collection, yield estimation and the final procurement process. It will facilitate the adoption of modern technology required for farming activities. Officials will record crop cultivation for every acre through accurate field-level verification.

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Officials will take necessary measures to ensure procurement adheres to Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and quotas prescribed by the Centre.

CM Revanth also asked for an advanced action plan which addresses unseasonal rains, weighing, transportation, storage, and marketing during the procurement period.

He announced that seven specific varieties of fine paddy seeds will be provided. “Seeds should be supplied to farmers at a subsidised rate,” he said, adding all time availability of Rythu Vedikas.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure every farmer goes through a hassle-free registration while updating data on the purchase of seeds and fertilisers at Rythu Vedikas centers.

The integration of technology across the entire agricultural ecosystem, from seed supply to procurement, with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTGSAU) serving as its nodal agency, was also discussed.

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