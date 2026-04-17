Telangana urges Centre to lift 30 LMT boiled rice procurement target

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has requested the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to procure 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of boiled rice from the ongoing Yasangi (rabi) crop season.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with state Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Union minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi and presented the proposal.

The state leaders informed the Centre that paddy produced during the Yasangi season in Telangana is well-suited for boiled rice milling.

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Supply proposal

They noted that data from the past six Yasangi seasons, particularly Custom Milled Rice (CMR) supply figures, demonstrate Telangana’s capability in producing and supplying boiled rice efficiently.

The delegation also highlighted that there is significant demand for boiled rice across the country.

They referred to recent suggestions from officials of the Union Food and Public Distribution Department to increase supply. Telangana expects a total paddy production of around 90 LMT during the current Yasangi season.

The state government expressed readiness to supply 30 LMT of boiled rice (with 5% broken grains) and an additional 5 LMT of raw rice (with 10% broken grains). Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is said to have given in-principle approval to the proposal.

Pending dues

During the meeting, the chief minister also requested the immediate release of Rs 1,468.94 crore in pending dues related to excess levy procurement from the 2014–15 Kharif season.

He emphasised that Telangana is among the leading states in paddy production and procurement and noted that payments to farmers are made within 48 hours of procurement.

The state urged the Centre to clear the pending dues promptly, citing financial pressure on the Civil Supplies Department.

Nutrition programme

Additionally, the Telangana government requested the Union ministry to resume the distribution of fortified rice kernels (FRK) through schools, hostels, and ICDS programs. Officials stated that the program plays a key role in addressing anaemia and nutritional deficiencies among children.

Other officials present

The meeting was also attended by Telangana’s Special Representative in Delhi, AP Jitender Reddy, Secretary (Coordination) Advaith Singh, and senior officials from the Union Food and Public Distribution Department.