Telangana urges inclusion of 40 communities in Central OBC List

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Classes Commission Chairman G Niranjan on Tuesday, August 11, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take expeditious steps to include 40 communities in the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) List.

He emphasised that the matter has been pending for a long time and needs to be resolved at the earliest in view of the upcoming Census 2027. He added that the matter was previously brought to the PM’s attention on April 13.

After the last representation, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had sought details of the 40 communities from Telangana, and the list had been forwarded to the Central Government on July 18.

On August 3, a letter from the Director of the Ministry of Social Justice stated that the inclusion or exclusion of communities in the Central OBC List is carried out in accordance with the provisions of Article 342A of the Constitution of India.

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G Niranjan expressed concern on the matter, saying some of the communities have been waiting for their inclusion in the Central OBC List since 2008. He said hearings have been conducted on the matter in New Delhi in 2021 and 2023 but despite these proceedings, the matter has not yet reached a final resolution under Article 342A of the Constitution.

The Chairman stated that due to the delay, people from these communities are being deprived of the OBC opportunities in Central Government educational institutions and employment services.

He urged the Prime Minister to treat the matter with urgency so that the concerned communities can receive social justice and the opportunities to which they are entitled.