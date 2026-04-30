Telangana BC Commission apprehensive over absence of BC details in census

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana Backward Classes Commission G Niranjan expressed concern over the omission of Backward Classes (BC) population data in the first phase of the census, which began on April 26.

In his letter to the District Census Operations (DCO) Director Bharati Hollikeri on Thursday, April 30, Niranjan stated that the omission of the BC column in the survey questionnaire has caused disappointment among the backward classes in the state.

He noted that the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Political Affairs of the Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting held on April 30, 2025, had decided to collect caste-wise data of BCs in the 2027 Census.

“In the questionnaire of House Listing Operations of Census 2027 notified by the Government of India, the 12th question enquires whether the house belongs to SC or ST or others. The OBC people are feeling dejected to notice that OBC details are not collected during the ongoing Self-Enumeration process besides SC/ST details,” the letter read.

He also stated that the central government has clarified that the individual caste details of other backward clastes (OBC) would be collected in the second phase of Census 2027.

Enclosing the list of 130 BC communities in Telangana to the Director of Census, the BC Commission sought to know the steps being taken by the census authorities for enumerating all the backward classes communities in Telangana.

The commission has also requested the Director of Census to provide a detailed clarification on this matter at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a press conference held on April 25, Bharati Hollikeri had stated that the collection of personal information will be done during the second phase of the census, which would be held from February 2027, when caste-related data will be gathered from the citizens.