Telangana: Usha Rani, top woman Maoist leader surrenders

Hyderabad: A top Maoist leader and divisional committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Aluri Usha Rani (alias Vijayakka alias Pochakka), 53, surrendered before the Telangana police on Saturday in present of state Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy. She was a member of the north Sub Zonal Bureau of the CPI(Maoist)’s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

Usha Rani was involved in several violent incidents both in Telangana and Chattisgarh. As per available information and as disclosed by her, she participated in a total of 14 offences during her underground life as a Maoist in Telangana and Chhattisgarh states which includes five attacks on security forces, three exchanges of fire with police, three cases of blasting of buildings public and private, an abduction case and two assault cases.

She was severely injured in an exchange of fire in the past. The woman Maoist survived after receiving a bullet injury in Pedda Adisharlapalli village on Sagar road, Nalgonda district. A native of Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, she joined the movement in 1991 and was first allocated to the Munugode Dalam, then operating in Nalgonda district.

The Munugode Dalam was then led by one Ilanna. Ushai Rani was also made a Squad Area Committee (SAC) member in 1993 of the CPI(Maoist). In 1994, she was promoted as deputy commander and continued in the Rachakonda Dalam. In 1995, she was promoted as Maoist commander of the Rachakonda squad.

In Nov 1998, her husband Mukka Venkateshwar Gupta alias Kiran, DCS, Nalgonda district secretary of the South Telangana Regional Committee, died in an exchange of fire. He was retreating after attacking the Yadagirgutta police station. Subsequent to the death of her husband, Usha Rani was elevated to the rank of DCM and made in charge for Rachakonda and Alair Area Committees and continued in the position till December, 2002.

Her father Aluri Bhujanga Rao was a government teacher (Hindi Pandit) and was also a VIRASAM member since 1980. He allegedly used to conduct meetings at his house. Bhujanga Rao took voluntary retirement in the year 1985 and joined CPI (ML) Peoples War. He went underground and worked as SZC member in DKSZC of CPI (ML) Peoples War for about 10 years till 1995. He would translate Prabhath magazine of CPI (ML) Peoples War from Telugu to Hindi in the past.

After her surrender, Usha Rani told the police that the CPI (Maoist) organization suffered a set back both militarily and organizationally due to arrests, death and surrender of important as well as senior cadres. “Post 2014, the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) had gone into a self preservation mode, wherein the functioning underwent drastic transformation giving more priority to secrecy. As a result there is a visible gap between the top leadership and lower cadre leading to denial of information on the developments taking place in the organization,” she reportedly told the police.

She further informed the police that most of the recruitment for the Maoist group is taking place from the tribal belts of Dandakaranya. Usha Rani told the police that recruitment is reducing day by day both quantitatively and qualitatively. Due to lack of leadership, the party has lost its focus on strengthening, the police quoting her, said.

DGP Telangana appealed to the Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and take part “in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation”. He added that surrendering will benefit from the rehabilitation process in Telangana which includes immediate relief with monetary help and other support measures.