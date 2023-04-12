Telangana: Vacancies in residential schools, OTR will be available from today

Hyderabad: The board has completed the formulation of one-time registration (OTR) for appointments on teaching vacancies in residential educational institutions. An opportunity is being provided to apply directly on eligible vacancies as per the notification along with the number received by the OTR registration.

The OTR facility will be available from April 12 for Gurukul vacancies. In this regard, the Gurukul Appointment Board has successfully completed the process and has made all arrangements to avoid technical errors.

The board has issued nine notifications for appointments to 9231 different types of vacancies in residential educational institutions. The application process for appointments to these vacancies will begin on April 17. Candidates with OTR will only be eligible to apply for vacancies.

Gurukul board sources said candidates were advised to complete OTR registration immediately without any delay. Candidates with teaching qualifications are eligible to teach on more than one vacancy as per their degree and PG courses.

The Board has implemented the OTR system to simplify the application process to overcome problems such as entering personal details to apply for each vacancy and visiting the Board Office in case of mistakes.

After registering with OTR, one can apply according to the registration number along with the educational qualification directly in the notification issued by the board. The board has already made it clear that there will be no increase in the examination fee. In the past, during the issuance of notification for vacancies, the application fee for SC, ST and BC candidates was fixed at Rs 600 and Rs 1200 for general category. Each candidate is eligible for two or more vacancies, in this calculation, the candidate has to pay a huge amount for the examination fee. To apply for two TGT vacancies, ordinary candidates will have to pay up to Rs 2,400 and Rs 1,200 for reserved candidates.