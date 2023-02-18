Telangana: Vande Bharat records highest footfall in Warangal, says SCR

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday informed that Vande Bharat Express receives the highest footfall from the city of Warangal in its service between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

“On an average 101 persons have boarded Vande Bharat Express daily from Warangal station, while another 133 passengers have got down the train daily at Warangal Station,” said SCR general manager, Arun Kumar Jain.

During the last one month, 2,046 passengers have traveled from Secunderabad to Warangal Station using the train while 704 passengers traveled from Warangal to Secunderabad.

1,806 passengers traveled from Visakhapatnam to Warangal and 2,211 traveled to the stations in Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

The Vande Bharat Express train service was introduced on January 15, and it runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The train stops at four intermediate stations – Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

In the one month since the start of the service, it has received a huge response from the public, according to a press release from South Central Railway (SCR).