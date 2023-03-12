Telangana: Vande Bharat train hits buffalo in Khammam; partially damaged

Hyderabad: A Vande Bharat Express hit a buffalo between Chintakani to Nagulavancha Railway station in Khammam district on Saturday evening.

The buffalo died on the spot while the train was partially damaged. The incident took place while the Express (29834) was travelling from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Also Read Tata Steel to manufacture 22 Vande Bharat trains in next one year

The train was reportedly delayed for about half an hour. The incident in Khammam is raising questions regarding the quality of the train’s build.

The incident in Khammam was one of the many such incidents that occurred since the launch of the train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 raising questions about the train’s build quality.

Recently, Indian Railways has signed an agreement with Tata Steel under which the company will manufacture 22 trains of the country’s fastest and feature-rich Vande Bharat Express in the coming year.

The Ministry of Railways has set a production target of 200 Vande Bharat trains for the next two years, besides setting a target to run the first sleeper version of Vande Bharat by the first quarter of 2024.