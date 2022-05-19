Telangana: Vehicle drivers protest against fuel price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana state transport auto, cab, lorry, bus, and truck drivers along with the owners of Joint Action Committees (JACs) held a protest at the RTA office in Khairatabad against a hike in taxes, penalties on Thursday.

The protesters demanded a reduction of taxes like green tax, life tax, road taxes, and fitness penalties that have spiked over the past few months. They also asked for a decrease in the prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG with the implementation of the motor vehicle aggregator guidelines 2020.

JACs’ protest at Khairtabad

Several unions such as the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the TRS Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV), and the labor wing of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi participated in the protest.

According to one protester, “The government immediately withdrew the daily fine of Rs 50 for not renewing fitness certificates. The meter rate has not increased yet and the price of petrol-diesel is already on top. A middle-class person can not afford all these; the state government should look at auto-rickshaw drivers too.”

JACs’ protest at Khairtabad

Another protester said that in the last two years because of COVID-19 middle-class people have already faced problems. “The price of everything is continuously increasing. To add to it, the government has fined us Rs 50 every day,” another protestor added.

The protester began rallying with placards on the road and shouting slogans of “We want Justice” near Khairatabad.