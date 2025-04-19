Telangana VHP protests against Waqf Act violence in West Bengal

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest in Jangaon district on Saturday, April 19, against the recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

A rally was held from the Jangaon RTC intersection to the collectorate office. VHP condemned the violence, alleging that members of the Hindu community were attacked during the protests in West Bengal.

Protestors raised slogans against Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, saying, “Mamta down down” while calling for an end to atrocities against the Hindu community. Later, while speaking to the media, a VHP leader alleged that the West Bengal government was encouraging anti-Hindu sentiments. “My Hindu brethren, the situation of Hindus in West Bengal is dire. The Mamta government is backing jihadis, Rohingyas and Trinamool Congress workers who attack Hindu businesses, families and women,” the VHP leader claimed.

The right-wing outfit accused the West Bengal government of shielding those who targeted the community instead of punishing them.

Protest in Telangana's Jangaon againt violence in West Bengal over Waqf Amendment Act 2025. @TheSiasatDaily #Jangaon #WaqfAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/X1uXdjJK4I — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) April 19, 2025

Murshidabad violence

The Telangana VHP’s protest comes a week after violence broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, killing three people and over 100 persons being arrested.

Among the three dead was a 21-year-old Muslim man and a father-son duo. Protestors hurled stones, blocked roads, and several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire.

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said strong action would be taken against those indulging in violence, and the men in uniform will do everything in their power to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens. “The unfortunate incident that happened this (Saturday) morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants,” he said.

Soon after the Waqf Act came into force, CM Mamta Banerjee announced that the legislation would not be implemented in the state. “Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the Central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” the CM said in a post on X.

“We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?” she asked. The chief minister urged people to maintain calm and not fall prey to provocation.

(With inputs from PTI)