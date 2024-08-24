Telangana vigilance dept books 42 cases, levies fines of Rs 10.54 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana vigilance and enforcement department on Friday, August 23 conducted route inspections in Ghatkesar and Hanamkonda districts and booked 42 cases of violation including overloading and licenses.

Several vehicles were seized during the inspection and a penalty worth Rs 10,54, 833 was imposed on them. The director general of the vigilance and enforcement department took to X and said, “On the intervening night of 22/23-08-2024, V&E teams along with Mines, Transport & State Tax department officials, conducted route checks on the outskirts of Hasanparthy in Hanumakonda District & at the ORR in Ghatkesar area of Medchal-Malkajgiri District.”

Several vehicles were intercepted, and 42 cases were booked for violations such as overloading, lacking transit forms, licenses etc. The vehicles were seized, and a total fine of Rs 10,54,833 was levied.