Telangana village where mourners forced to cross Nallah to cremate dead bodies

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 14th May 2022 1:16 pm IST
Telangana village
Telangana village

Hyderabad: Traditionally there is a cremation ground in every village where the last rites of dead bodies are performed.

Patachilnowa village in Regod Mandal of Medak district has a strange situation. Here the villagers face great inconvenience to carry the dead bodies of their kins to the cremation ground. They have to cross a chest-deep Nallah to take dead bodies to the cremation ground.

The villagers made several representations to the government for the construction of a bridge over the Nallah but nothing has been done so far.

