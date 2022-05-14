Telangana village where mourners forced to cross Nallah to cremate dead bodies

Hyderabad: Traditionally there is a cremation ground in every village where the last rites of dead bodies are performed.

Patachilnowa village in Regod Mandal of Medak district has a strange situation. Here the villagers face great inconvenience to carry the dead bodies of their kins to the cremation ground. They have to cross a chest-deep Nallah to take dead bodies to the cremation ground.

The villagers made several representations to the government for the construction of a bridge over the Nallah but nothing has been done so far.