Telangana villagers carry sick Anganwadi teacher across the stream

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, the villagers of a tribal hamlet crossed a local stream by carrying their Anganwadi teacher on their shoulders, after she suffered from high temperature on Wednesday, August 20.

The incident happened in Boiralguda village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, where Anarpalli Vagu, a local stream where the water flow has been increasing for the past one week, that has made it difficult for the villagers to cross it. The village has been cut-off from Kerameri, the nearest mandal headquarters, due to the incessant rains.

As Pawar Kavitha, who works as an Anganwadi teacher in the village has been suffering from high fever for the past few days, and her health was deteriorating due to lack of timely medical treatment, her family members and villagers carried her on their shoulders, crossed the stream and rushed her to the hospital.