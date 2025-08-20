Telangana rains: 1st flood warning issued at Bhadrachalam, Triveni Sangamam

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the water level of the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam is steadily rising. Authorities issued the first flood warning on Wednesday, August 20, as a precautionary measure.

As of 7 am today, the water level reached 42.6 feet and is expected to rise further, according to official estimates. With the increasing inflow, floodwaters have already reached up to the Kalyanakatta (sacred bathing ghat) in Bhadrachalam.

In view of public safety, the administration has cautioned people against entering the floodwaters. Expert swimmers and motorboats have been deployed to handle emergencies and assist residents if the situation worsens.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain alert.

At Triveni Sangamam

Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have led to a surge of floodwaters at the sacred Triveni Sangamam in the prominent pilgrimage centre of Kaleshwaram. The water level at the confluence point is currently recorded at 12.41 meters, with strong flow continuing.

Floodwaters are overflowing the steps of the Jnana Saraswati and regular Pushkar ghats, disrupting access for devotees and pilgrims. With the water flow crossing the first warning level, officials have urged residents of nearby areas to stay alert and avoid venturing close to the riverbanks.

Authorities are closely monitoring the rising water levels and have assured that safety measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.