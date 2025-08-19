GHMC explore ways to resolve flooding at Maitrivanam, Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) are looking into ways to resolve the issue of flooding at Maitrivanam and Ameerpet metro station areas.

GHMC commissioner R V Karnan inspected the drain at Maitrivanam on Tuesday, August 19, along with Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, chief engineer Sahadev Ratnakar and technical consultants.

He discussed the current obstacles and asked for suggestions to overcome the flooding problem. He instructed a comprehensive plan for the remodelling of the existing drain while ensuring public safety and property protection.

HYDRAA looks to divert floodwater to Krishna Kanth park pond

The previous day, HYDRAA commissioner, AV Ranganath, inspected the obstructions in the flood canals around Maitrivanam in Ameerpet and examined the pond and flood canals in Krishna Kanth park and suggested diverting flood water to the pond in Krishna Kanth park.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has directed setting up of a special trunk line to prevent flooding at Ameerpet Metro Station and Maitrivanam. However, as a temporary measure against the issue, HYDRAA is exploring the feasibility of expanding the pond from the current 7 acres to 12 acres.

According to the commissioner, holding 120 million litres of water for a few hours and then releasing it after the rain subsides would reduce the flood situation to some extent.

The commissioner observed that currently, floodwater is flowing directly to Ameerpet via Madhuranagar instead of flowing into the pond in Krishnakanth Park.