Encroachment, flooding complaints dominate HYDRAA’s grievance meet

Hyderabad: Complaints about encroachment of nalas causing flooding in the residential areas, encroachment of common use lands and temple lands featured prominently during the weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) office in Buddhavanam on Monday, August 18.

HYDRAA received 39 complaints, including monsoon flooding in Indira Seva Sadan, Bapu Ghat, Tolichowki flyover and Somajiguda Yashoda Hospital.

Residents of Journalists Colony in Jubilee Hills complained of water stagnation, in turn affecting vehicular movement. They urged officials to divert the water into KBR Park in order to prevent flooding of roads.

Residents of Singam Cheruvu Thanda in Nacharam industrial area complained that encroachments are diverting the inflow channel of Singam Cheruvu into their colony.

Another encroachment complaint was registered regarding the 38 acres of government ceiling lands under various survey numbers by residents of Salarjung Kancha of Parvathapur village in Medipally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. They urged HYDRAA to clear the encroachments and reclaim the government lands.

Furthermore, residents of Jagadgirigutta of Quthbullapur mandal lodged a complaint stating that 2.5 acres of Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple land was being encroached and demanded strict action.

Residents of Gopal Reddy Nagar Layout in Vampuguda, Kapra–ECIL X Roads, have objected to the heirs of the original builders allegedly selling off open spaces, including roads, parks and common utility areas, that were left after the initial layout was developed and sold.

Plan to address flooding near Maitrivanam in Ameerpet

On Monday, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the Jubilee Hills Road Number 10- Venkatagiri- Rahmath Nagar- Yousufguda- Madhura Nagar- Ameerpet (Maitrivanam) stretch to understand the reasons behind constant flooding of the metro station located at Maitrivanam.

As a temporary relief, Ranganath suggested diverting the floodwater into a pond located in Krishnakanth Park near Mathura Nagar and later releasing it downstream. The pond is spread across 7 acres, which can expand up to 12 acres. This step can help store 120 million litres of water.

At present, it flows through Mathura Nagar before reaching Ameerpet.

A 1,100 metre box drain is located between Krishnakanth Park and Ameerpet. However, due to its flat surface, the rainwater accumulates, resulting in flooding. Garbage and plastic waste add to its woes. In response, Ranganath directed a ground-penetrating radar survey of the pipeline laid between Ameerpet and SR Nagar to identify the root cause.

He also opined that if the obstruction to the flood channels crossing between Saradhi Studios and Mathura Nagar roads were cleared, much of the flooding issue would be addressed.

Nala encroachments removed

The HYDRAA officials removed encroachments on a 10 metre-wide nala passing from Pariki Cheruvu to Kukatpally in Medchal Malkajgiri district, after locals complained that unauthorised shops were built on it. These shops not just encroached on the nala but nearby manholes. Due to this, Saibaba Colony, HAL Colony and Maitrinagar were reportedly flooded.