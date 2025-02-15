Telangana: Villagers thwart kidnapping attempt of class 8 girl in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A potential tragedy was averted when a quick-thinking chicken shop owner and alert villagers rescued a Class 8 student from an abduction attempt in Birkur, Kamareddy district in Telangana.

The student, from Borlam Gurukul Girls’ School, was allegedly abducted by Sanjay Bhargav, identified as her relative, under the false pretence of her father being unwell.

According to reports, Bhargav took the girl without permission and headed towards Kamareddy.

However, their journey was cut short when the motorcycle ran out of petrol at Mondi Sadak. Bhargav then sought a lift to Mudelli Chowrasta, where he asked for money for petrol at a local chicken centre.

The owner of the chicken centre grew suspicious of Bhargav’s behaviour and contacted the girl’s brother.

After speaking with the brother, the shop owner realized something was amiss. Pretending to help, he told Bhargav to wait while he contacted family members and assured them that he would take care of her sister and her family members there.

The chicken shop owner, along with other villagers, apprehended Bhargav and handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, family members of the accused arrived in Banswada, claiming that Sanjay Bhargav suffered from mental health issues.

The girl’s parents expressed immense relief at their daughter’s safe return. However, they also voiced anger and concern regarding the negligence of the social welfare principal, questioning why their daughter was released without their knowledge or consent.