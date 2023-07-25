Telangana villages are at peace because of Dharani portal, says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, July 24, said that villages in the state were at peace because of the Dharani portal. Dharani Integrated Land Records is the official portal for the registration of agricultural and non-agricultural public property in Telangana.

Stating that the land values increased exponentially in Telangana, KCR said, “If there was no Dharani portal, various murders might have taken place. With the introduction of the portal, no one can change the ownership of the land, except the farmer himself.”

“Thus, all the villages in the state are peaceful now, even as the land costs have shot up,” added the CM.

Addressing a gathering after welcoming Bhuvanagiri district Congress president Anil Kumar Reddy into the party, the CM said that the Dharani portal was beneficial to farmers in three ways. “The land records are safe, Rythu Bandhu and paddy procurement amounts are directly credited into farmers’ accounts, and the farmers are not going to private moneylenders anymore,” he said.

“Total lands space in Telangana is 2.75 crore acres of which, 1.56 crore acres are included in the Dharani portal,” KCR added.

Stating that there are one or two problems and they can be resolved by giving a representation to higher officials, KCR said that some wicked forces are trying to show such minor issues as major problems.

Speaking of the Rs 80,000-crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, KCR said, “The state got back the entire money as the value of paddy produced by farmers was far higher now than the cost of the project.”

KCR further assured that Bhongir and Alair will get irrigation facilities soon and they will get water from the Basvapur reservoir.