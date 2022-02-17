Telangana wakf board election: 4 nomination papers submitted for 3 categories

Hyderabad: Four nomination papers were submitted on Wednesday for the Telangana waqf board election. The nominations were submitted in the categories of MLA, Mutawalli and Managing committee and Bar council.

Two members will be selected from the MLA category through the election but in case of only 2 nominations, both will be declared winners without contest. In the MLA category, the TRS Council member Farooq Hussain submitted his nomination on Wednesday while the other party’s member of Council Mahmood Ali submitted his name.

Two nominations were submitted for the mutawalli and managing committee category and both are from the Managing committees. Mirza Anwar Baig of Masjid Sahifa Azampura and Farasat Ali of Masjid Abu Bakr Siddique Tolichowki submitted their nominations.

In the bar council category, advocate M A K Muqeet submitted his nomination.

The Assistant election Officer Munawar Ali received nomination papers. The last date of submitting the nomination is February 17. The nomination paper shall be scrutinized on February 18. The nominations could be withdrawn by 3 p.m. on February 21.

The elections will be held on February 28 for those categories where more nominations are submitted than stipulated numbers. The results will be declared on the same day.

There are six members in the election category including 1 from the MP category and another from the bar council category. Asaduddin Owaisi is sure to be elected in MP category as a lone Muslim MP from Telangana.