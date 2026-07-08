Telangana Waqf Board clarifies on viral fake land allotment ad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board, on Wednesday, July 8, denied a viral Urdu advertisement on social media and advised the public to exercise caution.

The advertisement was posted allegedly by an organisation named Sufi Ulama Council located in Kishan Bagh. The pamphlet states that the Waqf Board or the state government is leasing 99 square yards of land to the wives, sisters, or mothers of local imams and muezzins.

“Anyone who holds a Telangana ration card, Aadhaar card, or ID card can apply at an address in Kishan Bagh,” states the notice, adding July 15th as the last date of application.

The Board categorically denied the advertisement and said no schemes, notifications, or land allotment exists. “Neither the Waqf Board nor the Telangana government have absolutely no association with the ‘Sufi Ulama Council’ or the Kishan Bagh address provided in the pamphlet,” they said.

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“This appears to be an attempt to collect personal data and defraud unsuspecting citizens. Members of the public, imams, muezzins and Waqf institutions are strongly advised not to submit any personal documents like Aadhaar, ration cards, or ID proofs to the address mentioned in the said circular,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) said.

The Telangana Waqf Board is examining legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the fake notice.