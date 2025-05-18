Telangana Waqf Board cracks down defaulters, reclaims land in Pahadishareef

The land located in survey numbers 91 and 92 was leased out in 2000 to Adeeb Qureshi, who is the president of Charminar Educational Society.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 18th May 2025 5:56 pm IST
The image displays officials of the Telangana Waqf board
Officials of the Telangana Waqf board

Hyderabad: In a recent crackdown on illegal possession of Waqf lands, the Telangana State Waqf Board seized 12.15 guntas of land in Mamidpally village of Pahadishareef on Saturday, May 17.

According to officials, the land located in survey numbers 91 and 92 was leased out in 2000 to Adeeb Qureshi, who is the president of Charminar Educational Society, for community welfare. The lease amount was fixed at Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

In 2024, the lease expired.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana: Reconciliation of revenue records with Waqf records need of the hour

Waqf officials stated that the tenant or lessee allegedly failed to pay the rents from November 2021 to August 2024, accumulating to Rs 59.25 lakh.

”The tenant or lessee failed to establish the educational society for the benefit of the Muslim community, as envisaged in his orders. He failed to fulfil the purpose of the tenancy after his lease expired. As a result, 50 percent of the accumulated arrears stand due as of the current date. The board has taken over the land,” the Telangana Waqf Board chairman said in a statement.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 18th May 2025 5:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button