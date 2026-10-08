Telangana Waqf Board faces fake NOC menace

Hyderabad: Amid all its issues, the Telangana Waqf Board is now facing a challenge due to fake No Objection Certificates and occupancy rights certificates.

These documents are allegedly being used to grab Waqf land and remove properties from the prohibited lists. According to a report by The Times of India, the land grabbers forged documents purportedly issued by the Waqf Board to register properties in their names and obtain approvals from agencies like the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These documents are also being used to target properties deleted from the 22A list. In one such incident from December 2025, a forged NOC reportedly stated that the Waqf Board CEO informed the Bhuvangiri collector that 54 acres of land under Survey number 233 in Atmakur mandal did not belong to the Waqf Board.

In another case, a forged NOC dated May 2022 was used to grab land in Survey number 463 in Maheshwaram village of Rangareddy district. The NOC claimed that neither a gazette notification nor a survey commissioner’s report existed for the land.

The claim is significant because the Waqf Board owns nearly 560 acres in Maheshwaram mandal, where the land is now valued at thousands of crores of rupees. Addressing the issue, Telangana Waqf Board CEO Mohammed Asadullah said that the board does not issue any NOC.

“The Waqf Board does not issue any NOC, clearance certificate, memo or correspondence declaring that a particular property is not a Waqf property. Neither the Waqf Act, 1995, nor the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, provides any provision for the issuance of such NOCs,” Asadullah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He added that any document claiming to be an NOC issued by the Telangana Waqf Board is invalid and should not be used for registration, revenue or any official work.