Telangana Waqf Board seizes Dargah land for non-payment of dues

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board officials on May 17 took over the possession of a property belonging to the Baba Sharfuddin Dargah at Pahadi Shareef due to non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 59.25 lakh.

The tenant, according to the Telangana Waqf Board, failed to “fulfil the purpose of tenancy” and his lease period had already expired, with 50 percent of the accumulated arrears pending as on date.

Also Read Massive fire near Charminar claims 17 lives, State announces Rs 5L ex gratia

“The tenant or lessee failed to establish the educational society for the benefit of the Muslim community, as envisaged in his orders. He failed to fulfil the purpose of the tenancy after his lease expired. As a result, 50 percent of the accumulated arrears stand due as of the current date. The board has taken over the land,” said a press release.

According to Waqf Board officials, the said property at Pahadi Shareef, Balapur (Rangareddy district), had been leased to Charminar Educational Society, represented by its president Adeeb Qureshi, since 2000.

It was extended for years with effect from September 1, 2021, which had also expired, after which action was taken. Telangana has over 77000 acres of Waqf land, of which more than half is estimated to be in the hands of private players who have encroached the properties over the years.