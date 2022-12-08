Telangana waqf board to get new CEO; two names proposed to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board has shortlisted two names for the position of CEO (Chief executive officer) who is likely to be appointed by the state government within a week.



The move comes after Telangana’s High Court recently directed the board to propose its preference of officers for the post of CEO as the board has been grappling with several issues, especially the encroachments of its properties.



A meeting was held a few days ago by the members of the board who decided on two names from the multiple nominations in the race for the top post.



Jangaon district additional collector (local bodies), Abdul Hameed, and joint secretary, law department, MA Mannan Farooqui were reportedly selected nominees shortlisted by the board.

It was on October 20 that the Telangana Waqf board passed a resolution to ‘repatriate’ in-charge CEO, Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS officer, also discharging duties as the Commissioner for Minorities Welfare.



Waqf board chairman, Masiullah Khan asserted that a full-time CEO was not available to the board since 2018, and that was affecting the functioning of the board.



The chairman further remarked on the pending files pertaining to the salaries of muezzins and imams and stressed the need for a full-time CEO to stabilise the increasing workload on the board.

Briefing on the nominees, it was reportedly said that both of them had experience working as CEOs in the past.



Abdul Hameed worked for about six months in 2019 and 10 months as in charge CEO from 2012-2013, while Mannan helmed it from 2017-2018 and has a better understanding of the waqf activities.