Hyderabad: Residential property sales surge; Homes worth Rs 2892 cr registered

Hyderabad: Hyderabad saw a surge in residential property sales in November 2022. The city recorded registrations of 6,119 units in the month.

As per the latest assessment by Knight Frank India, the sales are up by 32 percent month on month (MoM). The total value of the registration in the month is Rs. 2892 crore.

In the current year, the city recorded registration of 62159 residential units with a total worth of Rs.30415 crore

High demand for houses in the price band 25-50 lakh

It seems that there is a high demand for houses in the price band of Rs. 25-50 lakh as 50 percent of the total units registered in November 2022 fall under it.

House price Percentage in November 2021 Percentage in November 2022 Less than 25 lakh 39 22 Between 25 lakh and 50 lakh 37 50 Between 50 lakh and 75 lakh 12 14 Between 75 lakh and 1 crore 6 6 Between 1 crore and 2 crore 5 6 Above 2 crore 2 1

Second highest demand is seen for houses priced less than 25 lakh. It constitutes 22 percent of the total units registered in the last month.

Apart from it, the demand for houses in the price band of Rs. 50 -75 lakh also increased in November 2022 when compared to the same period last year.

People prefer houses sized 1000-2000 sq. feet in Hyderabad

When the unit size is analyzed, it was found that properties sized between 500 and 1000 sq. feet saw a significant rise in demand. However, still, the demand for 1000-2000 sq. feet sized houses is the highest as 65 percent of the total sales in the month belong to this category.

House size Percentage in November 2021 Percentage in November 2022 0-500 2 3 500-1000 15 22 1000-2000 74 65 2000-3000 7 9 >3000 2 2

District-wise, most of the property sales registrations took place in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts. Out of the total property sales registration in November, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy saw 80 percent whereas, Hyderabad and Sangareddy saw the rest 20 percent.