Telangana Waqf Board to hold next meeting to assign powers to chairman

Hyderabad: After the reformation of the Telangana Waqf Board and the selection of the Chairman, the first board meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Haj House, Nampally.

The first meeting of the Waqf Board after the selection of Mohammad Mashi Ullah Khan is being held to merely assign powers to the Waqf Board chairman. Efforts are being made to ensure presence of all the members.

After the delegation of powers by all the Wakf Board members, another meeting will be held within a week to urgently take up issues pending for the past 1 year. No issue has been addressed during the last 3 months of the Waqf Board due to which these issues are pending.

All issues that came up due to the absence of the Waqf Board will also be reviewed. The current board meeting under the chair of Mohammed Masih Ullah Khan will be limited to delegating the quantum of powers to the new chairman.

The meeting is expected to be attended by AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Member of Telangana Bar council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, Sayed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, Sayed Nisaar Hussain, Shia scholar- Hyder Agha, Malik Mohtashim Khan, Dr Hussain Javed, Yasmin Basha and others.

In the absence of Waqf Board Chief Executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim the CEO M B Shafiullah IFS will attend the meeting with additional responsibility.

In the next meeting the members are also expected to suggest the name of a permanent chief executive officer.

The task of delegating powers to the Waqf Board chairman will be completed even in the absence of a few of the board members without any legal hurdle.