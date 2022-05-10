Telangana: Warangal man washed away in a river in Germany

Hyderabad: In a shocking accident, a Warangal youngster, was enjoying an outing with his friends when he got washed away in a river in Germany, on Monday. K Akhil, a native of Kareemabad, is a 24-year old B. Tech graduate who had gone to Germany to pursue higher studies.

According to his father Parushuramul, upon completing their exams Akhil and his friends had gone on a picnic when the accident occurred. While taking a selfie on the bank of the river, Akhil slipped and was washed away by the strong current.

German officials stated that the search operations are underway, in response to a tweet by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday. KT Rama Rao had responded to an appeal of Akhil’s brother Rasagnya on Twitter by assuring that he will do his best to reach Akhil.

Upon completing his B. Tech in Kits College Warangal in 2018, Akhil went to Otto von Guericke University in Magdeburg to study Masters in Chemical and Energy Engineering.