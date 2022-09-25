Telangana: Warangal police Inspector suspended for bribery

Hyderabad: Warangal rural women’s police station Inspector G Satish Kumar was suspended from duty by the area’s Police Commissioner after corruption allegations against him came to light.

A note was issued to this effect by CP Tarun Joshi’s office on Sunday. Inspector Satish was once previously transferred out of the same police station to Khammam district on charges of corruption. He reportedly managed to get posted back in Warangal with the help of a local leader.

In the new charges of corruption against him, a woman alleged that the inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for registering a case. She had approached the police station to complain about her husband allegedly taking nude videos of multiple women.

An investigation into the matter resulted in the inspector’s suspension.